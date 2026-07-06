Ram Temple trust to meet today amid donation theft probe

AYODHYA: (Jul 6) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting on Monday afternoon amid the ongoing probe into the alleged theft of temple donations and the resignation of its general secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra.

The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm at the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, will review the SIT probe into the alleged donation theft, deliberate on the stepping down of Rai and Mishra, and discuss appointments to key positions in the trust if the resignations are accepted.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, with additional police personnel deployed on roads leading to the Ram temple complex. The venue was shifted from Mani Ram Das Chhawani to the temple complex, citing security reasons