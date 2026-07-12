Ram Temple Trust to decide on CEO appointment at July 22 meeting: Nripendra Mishra

Ayodhya, July 12: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will decide on the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at a meeting on July 22, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Sunday amid the alleged Ram Temple offering theft case.

Mishra said the Trust would also take decisions on the future of its various committees and subcommittees.

"If a CEO is appointed, the CEO will be authorised to appoint the required staff under the Trust's supervision, and the administrative system will be function accordingly," he said, adding that ex-officio members of the Trust do not have voting rights.

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Rejecting reports of a fall in the number of devotees visiting the holy city following recent administrative issues, including the alleged theft of temple offerings, Mishra said there had been no decline in the number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple.

"A large number of devotees are regularly arriving in Ayodhya for darshan," he said, adding that the Trust had remained in constant communication with devotees and had not received complaints or reports of dissatisfaction.

Speaking after a three-day review meeting, Mishra said the total cost of constructing the Ram Temple is estimated to be between Rs1,600 crore and Rs1,800 crore, while the proposed Ram Katha Museum is expected to cost about Rs 100 crore.

He said the script for all galleries of the museum had been finalised and would include exhibits on major rivers associated with Lord Ram's exile, beginning with the Saryu River and concluding at Guptar Ghat. (Agencies)