Ram Temple Trust clarifies Rai, Mishra have ceased to be members

AYODHYA: (Jul 7) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Tuesday that former General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra are no longer members of the Trust, putting to rest any speculation regarding their status.

"Rai and Mishra ceased to be part of the Trust after their resignations were accepted at the meeting on Monday," Treasurer of the Trust, Govind Dev Giri, told PTI.

The Trust is likely to decide at its next meeting on July 22 whether to make Krishna Mohan, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, the permanent replacement for Champat Rai.