Ram temple row: Probe finds donation money distributed on interest, invested in share market

AYODHYA, Jul 9: The probe into the alleged theft of Ram temple donations has found that part of the misappropriated money was allegedly invested in the share market and lent out on interest, while several transactions were routed through the bank accounts of relatives and close associates, police sources said on Thursday.

As part of the investigation, police took accused Anukalp Mishra to his residence on Thursday morning and conducted a search for around 20 minutes.

His family members were also questioned.

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On Wednesday, police had similarly taken co-accused Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey to their respective houses, where searches were also carried out.

Police have frozen 30 bank accounts belonging to relatives of these three accused. Preliminary investigation has found that these accounts recorded transactions disproportionate to the account holders' known sources of income, the sources said.

According to the sources, searches conducted at the residences of the three accused led to the recovery of bundles of cash, gold jewellery, including earrings and lockets, and a car.

However, police have not disclosed the amount of cash recovered or specified from whose residence the seized items were found.

During interrogation, Anukalp Mishra and co-accused Avinash allegedly admitted that the stolen donation money was invested in the share market and also lent out on interest, the sources said.

They allegedly distributed money among close associates and relatives and later had the funds transferred back into their own bank accounts to conceal the transactions.

Following Anukalp Mishra's questioning, police raided his house in Ayodhya, where they recovered documents related to the purchase of one acre of land in his name.

According to the documents, the land was purchased for around Rs 6.7 lakh. However, its current market value is believed to be several times higher, police sources said.

A major controversy erupted in the first week of June after alleged irregularities were detected in the counting of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT following the recommendation of the trust. The SIT found prima facie evidence of embezzlement, following which an FIR was registered and eight people associated with the temple's donation-counting were arrested. (PTI(