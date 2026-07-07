Ram temple row: Cong slams BJP-RSS for 'whitewashing theft', calls for making details of donations public

NEW DELHI: (Jul 7) The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-RSS of "whitewashing" the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and demanded that the details of all donations be made public.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP-RSS of having "captured" the administration of the temple in an "unauthorised manner".

Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot reiterated the party's demands that the the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust should be dissolved, a probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court be carried out, and the details of the donations made to the Ram temple by the people be made public to ensure transparency.