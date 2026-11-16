Ram Temple Donation Theft: Congress Seeks New SIT Reporting Exclusively To SC

New Delhi, Nov 16: Escalating its attack on the BJP over the Ram temple donation theft case, the Congress on Monday demanded that a new and independent SIT be constituted, reporting exclusively and directly to the Supreme Court, with a mandate to investigate all aspects of the matter.

The opposition party also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the issue is "deeply troubling" to the nation and asserted that those who have betrayed people's faith must be held accountable.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Chanda Chori Aastha Dhokha. As the saying goes, theft never remains hidden; sooner or later, it is bound to be exposed."

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New revelations emerging daily regarding the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are exposing the attempts by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments to shield individuals associated with the BJP, RSS, and VHP, Ramesh claimed.

"The matter is no longer just about theft. The question now arises: were both the public and the Supreme Court misled in the name of an investigation? It is evident that two SITs (Special Investigation Teams) were constituted -- one to pull the wool over the public's eyes, and the other over the Court," Ramesh said.

On July 20, the government informed the Supreme Court that the first team was not conducting an investigation and yet, on August 4, why did the chief minister, while speaking in the Legislative Assembly, cite the preliminary investigation conducted by that very same team, he asked.

On what basis was this done, and was the House provided with incorrect information, or was the Supreme Court misled, Ramesh questioned.

"If no investigation had taken place, then on the basis of which interim report did the Trust grant a 'clean chit' to Champat Rai on July 6?" he said.

"There is another serious question. IG Kiran S. was part of the first team and also became the head of the SIT constituted following the Supreme Court's order. If the first team was not conducting an investigation, what was his role within it? Furthermore, if that team -- or its officers -- submitted a report to the Trust, under what authority and by whose order did they do so? If the first SIT (of which he was a member) submitted a report to the Trust, and the Trust used it to grant a clean chit to its own office-bearers, then what is the purpose of a second report? It can be assumed that its conclusions have already been predetermined," he said.

The Supreme Court's order dated August 17 clearly states that the SIT, working alongside a forensic auditor, was investigating offences related to the functioning of the Trust, he said.

The order also mandates that a status report be submitted to the Court in a sealed cover and in this context, if reports that an SIT report was submitted to the Trust on August 17 are accurate, then under whose orders did this happen, Ramesh asked.

Was the Supreme Court informed, and was its permission obtained, he further asked.

"Was the Supreme Court made aware that the same senior IPS officer was included in both SITs, and why this double standard -- a confidential report for the Court, yet an accessible one for the Trust?" Ramesh said.

How did the charge sheet filed on September 23 come to be limited only to eight employees at the counting centre, he further asked.

"And why, despite the Supreme Court's clear directives, did it fail to address offences related to the Trust's functioning or the roles of the responsible office-bearers?" Ramesh said.

If a report from an investigation -- conducted by the very same officials -- was handed over to the Trust, while the report submitted to the Supreme Court was in a sealed cover, it naturally raises serious questions about the impartiality and independence of that investigation, Ramesh said.

Can the nation and the Supreme Court place their trust in such an inquiry, he asked.

The Congress party's demand has been clear from the outset that a new, independent SIT should be constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court, reporting directly to it.

The scope of the investigation must not be confined merely to the counting centre; it should encompass the Trust's operations and the roles of every individual held responsible, Ramesh said.

"We have three demands: The notification regarding the formation of the first SIT -- cited by the chief minister in the Legislative Assembly -- along with its terms of reference, must be made public. Both the interim and final reports of the first team must be made public. Furthermore, it must be disclosed under what authority these reports were handed over to the Trust," Ramesh said.

He also demanded that a new, independent SIT should be constituted, reporting exclusively and directly to the Supreme Court, with a mandate to investigate all aspects, including the functioning of the Trust.

"The Ram Mandir is a symbol of faith for crores of Indians; it is not the private fiefdom of any Trust or individual. Every single rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram must be accounted for. No one can be permitted to evade accountability in the name of faith," he asserted.

"Prime Minister, your silence is deeply troubling to the nation. The truth about the theft of religious offerings must come to light. Those who betrayed people's faith must be held accountable," Ramesh said. (Agencies)