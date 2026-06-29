Ram Temple Donation Theft: Ayodhya Bar Resolves Not To Defend Accused; Penalty For Violators

Ayodhya, Jun 29: The Faizabad Bar Association, Ayodhya, on Monday resolved that none of its members would represent the eight accused arrested in the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, warning that any lawyer violating the decision would face a Rs 5 lakh penalty.

At the Bar Association meeting, lawyers demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao -- all associated with the management of the temple (but not mentioned as accused in the FIR) -- "must leave" Ayodhya.

The lawyers warned that if the trio did not leave "within three days", the entire city of Ayodhya would be blockaded and no one would be allowed to enter.

The Bar had taken a similar decision in 2005, following a terrorist attack at the then makeshift Ram temple, when lawyers decided not to defend the accused. Finally, a lawyer from Lucknow represented the accused in the case.

The decision was taken at the association's general body meeting after lawyers on Sunday indicated they were unlikely to defend the accused, saying their sentiments had been hurt by the alleged theft of temple offerings.

Faizabad Bar Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra told reporters after the meeting that it was unanimously decided that no advocate belonging to the association would appear on behalf of the accused.

"If any lawyer still wished to represent the accused, he or she would first have to submit an application and deposit Rs 5 lakh per accused with the Bar Association as a contribution. The amount would be used by the association to pursue the prosecution of the case," he said.

Mishra further said that the association would write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a probe into the alleged embezzlement. He added that the Bar Association would approach the Allahabad High Court to seek a CBI investigation and, if no relief was granted there, it would move the Supreme Court.

The Bar said it would seek registration of an FIR against Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra under BNSS Section 156(3), which empowers a magistrate to order the police to investigate a cognizable offence if the police have not acted on a complaint.

"We will first approach the police for registration of the case, and if no action is taken, we will seek legal remedy through the courts," Mishra said.

Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said, "The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused."

The eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.

They were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement and were remanded to judicial custody till June 29.

On Sunday, police teams also conducted simultaneous searches at the residences of all eight accused as part of the ongoing investigation.

PTI repeatedly contacted trustees Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, but they remained unavailable. However, Ravi Mishra, son of Anil Mishra, told PTI that his father is not guilty.

"My father was given a responsibility for the temple, and he worked there day and night," he said.

When asked if any discussion about the embezzlement of funds in the Ram temple took place in the family, Ravi said, "We didn't discuss any temple affairs at home; we only talk about the family matters"

Asked if Anil Mishra resigned from the post of trustee, Ravi replied, "I have heard it through the media only."

Meanwhile, media coverage was banned outside the main entrance of the Ram temple on Monday morning. A police official deployed outside the temple complex gave this information citing an order. (Agencies)