Ram Temple Donation Row: Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Member Anil Mishra Resign

LUCKNOW, Jun 27: The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and its member Anil Mishra have resigned from their posts, the Trust said on Saturday and assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted into allegations related to the Ram temple donations.

A statement issued by treasurer Govind Dev Giri said that the Trust has received the two resignations and will decide on them in its next meeting.

The trustees are "shocked" by the developments and are duty-bound to ensure that a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored, Giri said.

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Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya were arrested on Thursday night, according to police.