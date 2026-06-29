Ram Temple Donation Row: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking Fair Probe

New Delhi, Jun 29: The Supreme Court on Monday refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu said the matter will be listed for hearing after the summer break.

"Heavens are not going to fall… What is the urgency," the bench observed orally.

The petition, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The petition calling for an FIR in the matter also sought directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the temple trust to constitute and operationalise such regulatory, supervisory and audit mechanisms as may be necessary to safeguard public interest and maintain the confidence of millions of devotees and donors.

"Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya," the plea said.

The SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has commenced its inquiry into the matter without the registration of an FIR or any regular criminal case, it alleged.

The plea said the veracity of reports concerning alleged missing funds and other purported irregularities involving the temple trust ought to be independently verified through a professional investigation conducted by a unified agency possessing the requisite expertise, resources and institutional mechanisms for handling complex financial and criminal investigations.

"Such an inquiry would inspire greater public confidence than a preliminary probe conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) comprising administrative officers who may not possess specialised credentials in criminal investigation," the plea said.

It said the issues involved not only concern the possible commission of cognisable offences but also directly affect the faith, sentiments and confidence of countless devotees and the public.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram temple.

The SIT comprised Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, IGP Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan. (Agencies)