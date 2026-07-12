Ram temple donation row: Cong tries to corner PM, says it will demand answers in Parliament

NEW DELHI, Jul 11: The Congress today sought to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, questioning his "silence" on the issue and saying it will demand answers from him in the upcoming Parliament session.

Congress leaders addressed press conferences at 26 places across the country, where they claimed the SIT report into the "donations embezzlement" is "just a tip of the iceberg" and alleged that the manner in which the "big fish" are "roaming freely" indicated they enjoy the "full protection and blessings of Prime Minister Modi".

The opposition party, which will address more press conferences on Sunday, demanded a Supreme Court judge-led inquiry and said PM Modi should end his "maun vrat (vow of silence)" on the "biggest issue of faith in this country".

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Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the "theft" of offerings at the Ram temple has left crores heartbroken and outraged due to the "betrayal of faith".

"'Chanda chori, aastha dhokha' (theft of offerings, betrayal of faith). The theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has left crores of countrymen heartbroken and outraged. Despite this shameful incident that tarnishes the religion, Prime Minister Modi is maintaining such silence as if this holds no significance for him at all," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

He claimed that the trustees chosen by PM Modi have been "proven guilty of stealing offerings", but "the veils are yet to be lifted" from the faces of the true masterminds behind this entire scandal.

"The 'big fish', connected to the BJP-RSS, who are directly responsible for this 'great sin' are still roaming freely even a month after this theft came to light, and the fact that no action has been taken against them so far is a clear indication that they enjoy the full protection and blessings of Prime Minister Modi," Ramesh alleged post.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the party's senior spokesperson, Abhishek Singhvi, claimed the findings of the SIT probing the alleged misappropriation of donations were "just the tip of the iceberg.

He said the "eloquent" Prime Minister is suddenly stuck with "complete silence" every time a major issue like this happens, as he has not spoken a word till now. He said the party would raise the issue in Parliament.

"The question is asking for the Prime Minister's 'chuppi and maun vrat' to be broken. If you do not want to speak in Parliament, at least have a press conference. You are speaking all over the globe.

"You are speaking every day at every ribbon-cutting ceremony. This is the biggest issue of faith in this country and you are keeping quiet. Is it possible for you to resolve this contradiction, and that too in a democracy," he said.

"When devotion fills the donation box, accountability must guard every rupee. In the court of public conscience, silence is never acquittal," Singhvi also said.

He also demanded the restructuring of the temple trust with eminent and independent members, and a forensic audit of the trust's accounts from its inception.

Under attack from the Congress and other rivals, the BJP has maintained that those found guilty of wrongdoing will not be spared in the donation theft case and has alleged that the opposition parties, which never supported Ram temple construction, were using the issue to divide Hindus.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot demanded the formation of a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure "impartiality".

He also demanded immediate dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the constitution of a new body comprising shankaracharyas, dharmacharyas, sants and other religious representatives.

"The Modi government has formed this trust, and the trustees would also have been decided by his government. The PM comments on everything, but he has not spoken on this issue yet," he said.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal in Thrissur alleged that it was the "biggest loot of a shrine ever seen in India" and said Congress will demand an answer from the PM in the upcoming Parliament session on the issue.

"We are raising and will continue to raise the issue across the country. This loot has affected crores of believers in the country. But the PM and the Home Minister are silent on it. Only an SIT of Uttar Pradesh police has been constituted and the intention behind it is to save the actual culprits," he claimed,

In Agra, Congress leader Sachin Pilot also demanded immediate dismissal of the temple trust and an impartial probe under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

Pilot claimed that "small people" are being implicated in the case while "prominent persons" are being protected. "Embezzling public money is the biggest sin. Those who committed it, those who facilitated it and those who protected -- all must face action."

Congress leader Pawan Bansal in Shimla attacked the prime minister and demanded immediate registration of an FIR against former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and former trustee Anil Mishra, saying they should be arrested.

"The prime minister must explain the role of his government and his office in the constitution of the Trust, its key appointments and its monitoring, and explain why he has remained silent despite such grave allegations," the Congress leader said.

Manikrao Thakre in Ranchi alleged that neither the BJP nor the Uttar Pradesh government had fixed accountability despite the SIT reportedly uncovering serious irregularities.

In Mumbai, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar dubbed the alleged donation theft as a "great sin" and sought immediate dissolution of the Trust.

"The BJP and the RSS are using religion for political purposes but the Congress will not respond by adopting the same approach. We will mobilise people on issues concerning the public, not on religious issues," he said and accused the ruling dispensation of trying to control religious institutions for political gains.

"We demand an independent judicial inquiry under the Supreme Court's supervision. Also, Prime Minister Modi should break his silence and give answers to the country and Ram bhakts," All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba said at a press conference in Srinagar. (PTI)