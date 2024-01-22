Ram Rajya Is Coming, Everyone In Country Has To Shun Disputes: Mohan Bhagwat

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 22: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Ram Rajya is coming and everyone in the country has to shun disputes.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

“The prime minister alone did ‘taap’ (penance), and now, we all have to do that,” he said, addressing a gathering of thousands after the ceremony.

With Ram Lalla’s consecration in Ayodhya, India’s self pride has returned, Bhagwat said, adding, “And today’s programme has become a symbol of a new India that will stand up and provide relief to the entire world from tragedy.” (Agencies)