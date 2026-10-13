Ram Niwas Sharma inaugurates SCERT orientation programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), J&K, Divisional Office Jammu, organised a two-day orientation programme on "Reforming Assessment Practices through Holistic Progress Cards to Address Rashtriya Sarvekshan Findings with Competency-Based Assessment" at Kissan Kendra, Talab Tillo, Jammu, with the objective of strengthening assessment practices in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curricular Frameworks.

The event was graced by Ram Niwas Sharma, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, J&K, as the chief guest, and Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director, School Education Jammu and Director, SCERT J&K, as the guest of honour.

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Senior officers of the Directorate of School Education Jammu, who also joined the programme included, Manisha, Personal Officer; Mohd Mushtaq and Anil Salgotra, Joint Directors, DSEJ. The participants included, Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) from Jammu Division.

Prof Sindhu Kapoor, Joint Director, SCERT J&K, Divisional Office Jammu, highlighted the significance of the orientation in fostering a shared understanding of evolving assessment practices and strengthening institutional commitment towards improving the quality of school education.

Rakesh Kumar Chobber, Coordinator of the Programme, presented the concept note, outlining the rationale, objectives and significance of the orientation.

Addressing the participants, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary emphasised the critical role of educational leadership in translating national policy provisions into effective institutional practices.

In his presidential address, Ram Niwas Sharma underscored the importance of translating the vision of NEP 2020 and the National Curricular Frameworks into tangible improvements in school education. He emphasised the need for a fundamental shift from rote memorisation and examination-driven instruction towards conceptual understanding, critical thinking and the practical application of knowledge.

The programme also featured an exhibition of educational resources and academic materials developed by SCERT J&K.

The technical sessions covered a wide range of themes. The sessions were facilitated by SCERT faculty members Rajesh Hali, Monica Sharma, Rakesh Kumar Chobber and Manu Vasudeva, along with Shahnawaz Gani. Dr Balgar Singh and Vivek Jandial served as Technical Coordinators. The sessions were moderated by Monica Sharma, and Manu Vasudeva. Vinod Bhat delivered the formal vote of thanks.