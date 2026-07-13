K B Jandial

kbjandial@gmail.com

The recently exposed "Charawah Chori" (theft of offerings) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya has traumatised millions of Hindu devotees worldwide. This incident has sparked intense anguish and disbelief among those who regard the temple as the ultimate symbol of faith and centuries of civilizational aspiration, prompting calls for immediate severe punishment. For devotees, the temple represents a symbol of Hindu religious faith and centuries of civilizational yearning. The loot inside cannot be dismissed as just an administrative lapse; it raises fundamental questions regarding institutional integrity, public trust, and the moral conduct of those chosen to manage the sacred site.

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With no sign of regrets and owning responsibility for the serious lapse, the Trust's powerful & controversial General Secretary, Champat Rai, and Trustee Anil Mishra announced their moral-grounds resignations on 26th June but continued to work till their resignations were finally accepted by the Trust at its meeting on 6th July. Neither the Trust nor those who resigned felt the urgency to call an immediate meeting to accept the resignations. How lightly things moved even after the exposure of this highly embarrassing scandal!

Straight Talk

The SIT probe exposed severe vulnerabilities in the temple's original cash-handling system. Staff counted currency from 14 to 35 donation boxes while seated at tables wearing regular, pocketed clothing. Personal belongings, including mobile phones, were not strictly prohibited. Although CCTV cameras monitored the counting room, investigators discovered blind spots. Furthermore, video recordings were automatically overwritten every 45 days, severely limiting evidence preservation. This allowed CCTV footage to record 77 separate instances of theft over a 40-day period without supervisors noticing.

Despite the gravity of these revelations, all members of the Ram Mandir Trust mandated to oversee administration, finances, and security showed little immediate acceptance of moral responsibility. To gauge how powerful and arrogant the Trust General Secretary Champat Rai was, one needs to listen to the interview (gone viral on social media) with the Ex-Home Secretary S. Lakshminarayan who had donated a Ramcharitmanas in gold.

Compounding the accountability gap, the Pune-based Trust's Treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj publicly distanced himself from the scandal, stating he had no operational role in the collection, counting, or banking of offerings. He has been busy meeting nationwide spiritual commitments and could visit Ayodhya hardly once every one and a half or two months. Now, he appears to have become the spokesperson. A question arises: what was the necessity of making such a spiritual leader of national repute a Treasurer?

An arrested accused, Tinnu Yadav-Champat Rai's former driver-exerted massive and unquestioned influence within the temple administration. Many believed that they reduced this sacred space to their fiefdom, granting access to every area, including donation counting halls to their favourites who were swindling offerings unchecked. Once the scam was busted, they distanced themselves from their responsibilities toward Ram Mandir. Why only two members? All members should have at least offered their resignation owning moral responsibility for this scam. But it was not to be so.

The Ayodhya scandal highlights a much broader issue regarding accountability in the management of India's vast "temple economy." Collectively, India's estimated 2.5 million Hindu temples and shrines generate an economy exceeding ?3 lakh crore annually, heavily driven by cash, gold, and silver donations. Major pilgrimage centres receive immense annual contributions, with the Tirupati Temple generating between Rs 1,400 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi collecting approximately Rs 500 crore. The Shirdi Sai Baba Shrine receives between Rs 360 crore and Rs 480 crore, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple brings in around Rs 125 crore, and Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple accumulates between Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore.

Despite the scale of these funds, financial operations remain curiously opaque. Information is restricted to a small circle of powerful individuals who lack public accountability. Financial irregularities frequently stay hidden because whistleblowers fear severe retaliation from influential temple administrators or their associates.

In the case of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, a former Accounts In-charge Mahipal Singh acted as the whistleblower. Serving from January 2021 to May 2022, he detected the systematic theft of cash and precious metals. He reported the discrepancies internally to senior Trust officials in 2021, but no action was taken. Instead of addressing his complaints, the Trust sacked him. Singh later went public, describing how employees bypassed established documentation protocols, before withdrawing from the public eyes due to death threats.

Public confidence has been shaken ever since the financial scandal has come to light. Data tracking temple engagement reveals sharp declines. Direct offerings dropped from Rs 153 crore in 2024 to roughly Rs 82.78 crore in the subsequent year period up to February. Interest income fell from approximately Rs 173 crore to Rs 138 crore. Most starkly, visitor footfall plummeted from 9.5 cr during the high-profile inauguration year to 4.8 crore in 2025, and down to 1.1 crore during the first six months of 2026. While multiple external factors influence tourist and pilgrim trends, the financial scandal has undeniably fuelled public scepticism. In response, many devotees have shifted toward digital UPI donations to bypass physical donation boxes.

A deeply unsettling aspect of this shameful theft inside Ram Mandir for many Hindus is the continued silence of P M Narendra Modi. He has been deeply attached to the project ever since the Supreme Court's historic land judgment delivered on November 9, 2019. Devotees who view him as a primary guardian of Hindu interests expected a strong public expression of concern regarding the betrayal of the religious trust, that too at historic Ram Mandir. His words could have restored some sort of public confidence in the management.

Critics argue that by omitting the issue from popular platforms like his monthly Mann Ki Baat-where he could have spoken broadly about need for honesty in management of religious & spiritual institutions and the moral weight of public faith. Modi created an impression of political distance, prioritizing image management over religious sentiments. Conversely, some supporters justify it, arguing that refraining from comment ensures investigative agencies can work independently without political interference.

Politically, analysts view his silence as a calculated move to prevent the controversy from ballooning into a national debate. But it is already a part of repeated debate at national TV channels almost every evening where BJP spokespersons put their brave faces and launch counter criticism of opposition parties saying that either they had never visited temple for lack of faith or their Govt in UP in the past had killed thousands of Kar sevaks. Many disapprove their logic that the opposition has no right to question the Govt on 'Chori' in side Ram Mandir for not attending the historic Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony held on 22nd January 2024 or had been questing the existence of Lord Rama . A poor defence, indeed. The Govt and Public Trusts are accountable to the people for the good governance and sanctity of religious places. Some also questions Yogi Govt's failure to apply "bulldozer justice" against these religious scoundrels. Analysts also feel that, as the things stand today, it has inadvertently handed to the Opposition a potent tool to question the Government's commitment to transparency and its fallout could influence public opinion ahead of future elections in Uttar Pradesh.

To restore public trust, the Ram Mandir Trust has implemented aggressive security updates based on the SIT's recommendations. Tables and chairs have been removed from the counting hall, ensuring the entire body of each counting employee is visible on camera. Personal bags, mobile phones, smartwatches, and footwear are strictly banned. Staff must wear custom-designed, pocketless uniforms that prevent the physical concealment of currency, and mandatory frisking is enforced at both entry and exit. CCTV coverage has been expanded to eliminate all blind spots, and dedicated personnel monitor live feeds continuously.

Administratively, a three-member Search Committee, comprising former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court Justice Permod Kohli (a son of the soil), Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, and Trustee Suresh Haware-has been formed to appoint a full-time, professional Chief Executive Officer to oversee financial administration.

The Ayodhya's Charawah Chori is not an isolated financial scandal. Whistleblowers have exposed similar loot in major religious institutions like Tirupati Balaji, Sree Padmanabhaswamy, Jagannath Puri, and Shirdi Sai Baba. Historically, temples across India have frequently been run as personal fiefdoms of local influential persons. The Ram Mandir scandal highlights a critical and urgent need for reforms including separating religious authority from financial and administrative accountability across all major shrines, forcing a national resurgence of moral and fiscal discipline.