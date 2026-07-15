Ram Mandir donation theft case: Tinnu and Subhash granted 14-hour police remand

AYODHYA, Jul 14: In the investigation of the Ram Mandir donation theft case, the court of the Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) has ordered the two main accused, Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu and Subhash Srivastava, to be remanded to police custody for 14 hours.

Police will now interrogate them regarding the stolen money, the recovery of other items, and the entire conspiracy.

According to the court order, both accused will remain in police custody from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on July 15.

Advertisement

During this time, the investigating officer will be able to take them to various locations for questioning and to pursue possible recoveries as needed.

Ashutosh Tiwari, the Circle Officer (CJI) of Ayodhya, who is investigating the case, submitted a petition to the court of the Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) on July 10, seeking seven days' police custody remand for both accused.

The investigator stated that the recovery of cash and other valuables stolen from the temple, along with the disclosure of many crucial facts related to the incident, would not be possible without interrogation in police custody.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the prosecution and defense presented their arguments before the court.

Advocate Kulshekhar Singh, representing the defense, opposed the remand.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Special Judge Rajat Verma ordered the counting in-charge, Subhash Srivastava, and his associate, Ramshankar Yadav, alias Tinnu, to be remanded in police custody for 14 hours.

The police now hope that interrogation during the remand period will uncover many important aspects of the offering theft case, and will also facilitate progress in gathering evidence and recovering the stolen property.

(UNI)