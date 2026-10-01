Ram Leela Club delegation meets Administrator Manyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: A delegation of Shree Ram Leela Club, Sainik Colony, here today, met Virender Kumar Manyal, Administrator, Sainik Colony Cooperative House Building Society.

The delegation comprised Club president, Satpal Singh Slathia; vice president, Ranjeet Singh Choudhary; Core Committee member, Rakesh Choudhary and organiser, Sachin Slathia.

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During meeting, the delegation raised the issues concerning the welfare, development and community interests of Sainik Colony and apprised the Administrator of activities and initiatives being undertaken by the Ram Leela Club for promoting cultural traditions, community participation and social harmony in the Colony.

The Club members also conveyed their willingness to work together with the Administrator on initiatives aimed at strengthening the community engagement and improving the overall environment of Sainik Colony.