'Ram Ka Naam Badnam Na Karo': Cong Slams Delay In Filing Chargesheet In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Congress on Tuesday questioned the delay in the filing of chargesheet in the Ram temple donation theft probe, and took a swipe at the BJP with a play on the lyrics of the 1971 Bollywood song "Ram ka naam badnaam na karo".

The opposition party reiterated its demands for a forensic audit of the entire system, strict action against those responsible, and ensuring that the investigation is conducted with complete transparency in the matter.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the screenshot of a media report which stated that new revelations have emerged in the case of alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, with Solicitor General Tashar Mehta pointing out that forensic examination of CCTV footage from the temple premises revealed 105 incidents of donation theft. The preliminary probe had previously reported 70 incidents.

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In his post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "Chanda chori, Aastha dhokha. 'Dekho o BJP walon, tum ye kaam na karo, ram ka naam badnam na karo, badnam na karo!'" he said in a play on the lyrics of the song "Dekho o diwanon tum ye kaam na karo ram ka naam badnaam na karo" from the 1971 Dev Anand-starrer "Hare Rama Hare Krishna".

Just three days to go for the investigation into the "theft" of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to complete three months, but it's shameful that no chargesheet has been filed against the accused even now, Ramesh said.

If the chargesheet isn't filed by September 25, the path will be clear for the minor players in the country's most "shameful donation theft case" to get bail, he pointed out.

"Let us make it clear that the people of the country have absolutely no faith in such an SIT or any government chargesheet where there's a lingering suspicion of protecting the big fish. Those who claimed there was nothing worth reporting are now admitting in their own investigation that the donation thefts have been captured not 70, but 105 times on CCTV alone, which they can't deny even if they try," the Congress leader said.

It's not hard to understand why there's a delay in filing the chargesheet, Ramesh said.

The issue is about diverting attention from the big thieves and their protectors, the Congress general secretary alleged.

"The question is also being raised: Who and why is protecting the masterminds behind the planned donation theft at the Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya?" Ramesh said.

In this serious case, serious questions continue to arise about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence and his "help" to the accused in the "donation theft", he said.

"The public has direct and clear questions in their minds: Why hasn't action been taken against the big fish in the case so far? When will there be tough questioning of them?" Ramesh said.

Who and why wants to avoid an investigation under the Supreme Court's supervision to protect the real culprits, he asked.

Ramesh further questioned as to why the Trust hasn't been dissolved yet.

"We believe that under the guise of the SIT, the BJP's double-engine governments are working to protect the accused in the donation theft linked to BJP-RSS," he said.

The question now is not just about the accused, but also about the accountability of those under whose watch this all happened, he said.

"Prime Minister ji, remember that you will have to answer for your silence on this serious matter tied to the nation's faith," Ramesh said.

The Congress's demand is crystal clear --conduct a forensic audit of the entire system, take strict action against those responsible, and ensure the investigation is conducted with complete transparency, he said.

"Modi ji, the offerings came in the name of Lord Shri Ram. Those who have taken credit for its management and for selecting the managers will also have to take responsibility for this 'chanda chori'," Ramesh said.

His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court was told that the court-appointed Special Investigation Team probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will file its first chargesheet on or before September 25.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the statutory 90-day period from the first arrest in the case would lapse soon.

"Ninety days from the date of the first arrest are going to be over on September 25, so we will have to file the chargesheet, otherwise, they (the accused) will get default bail," Mehta said.

The top court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover.

Under Section 167 (2) of the CrPC, an accused becomes entitled to grant of statutory bail if the probe agency fails to file the chargesheet in the trial court within the stipulated period of either 60 or 90 days.

The top court had earlier asked the SIT to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to a logical conclusion.

After allegations of irregularities in the management of donations surfaced at the Ram temple, several petitioners, including RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, moved the apex court seeking a probe by the CBI and a forensic audit of the finances of the temple trust. (Agencies)