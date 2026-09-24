Rallies organised in Leh, Kargil ahead of Sept 24 anniversary

Tsewang Rigzin

Leh, Sept 23: A day ahead of the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025 incident, Leh Apex Body organised a symbolic peaceful padyatra from Kharu to Leh today, which concluded at the Martyrs Memorial Park in Leh.

The padyatra began this morning after the consecration ceremony of the Changchub Chorten, Enlightenment Stupa, built by the people of Kharu in memory of late Stanzin Namgyal from Egoo village, who was one of the four Ladakhis who lost thier lives on September 24 last year during security forces' firing amid the agitation in Ladakh for statehood and Sixth Schedule.

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At the conclusion of the padyatra, Apex Body and religious leaders including Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Sonam Wangchuk, Shafi Lasu, Kunzes Dolma, Padma Stanzin and Stanzin Chosphel addressed the gathering at NDS Martyrs' Memorial Park and informed that a massive gathering will be held at NDS Ground tomorrow, marking the first anniversary of the September 24 incident.

Chering Dorjay Lakrook who is the chairman of the Leh Apex Body and the Ladakh Buddhist Association appealed to the people of Ladakh to attend the first anniversary of last year's martyrs.

A prayer session will also be held tomorrow morning at the Martyrs Memorial Park near the NDS Memorial Stupa.

Meanwhile, the District Bar Association, Leh has announced that it will suspend all routine court work on September 24, 2026, in solidarity with the concerns arising from the September 24 incident in which four Ladakhis lost their lives. The Bar Association said the decision was taken as an expression of solidarity and collective concern of its members and urged all members to maintain unity, discipline and decorum while observing the decision.

All shops will remain closed throughout the day tomorrow as part of the observance.

Meanwhile, a massive protest rally was held in Kargil to commemorate those who lost their lives during the events of September 24, 2025, in Leh.

The rally began from the New Taxi Stand and proceeded through the town before culminating at Hussaini Park, where speakers addressed the gathering and paid tribute to those who lost their lives.

The rally witnessed significant participation from local residents and students, with participants also arriving from outside Ladakh to join the programme.

The gathering featured speeches highlighting the events of September 2025 and issues concerning the people of Ladakh. The programme was held a day ahead of the first anniversary of the September 24 incident, which is being observed across Ladakh through various tribute and remembrance programmes.