Raksha’s Strategic Vision

The release of the 'Raksha' vision by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is not merely another policy document to gather dust in South Block's archives. It is, in many ways, an overdue acknowledgement that the world India inhabits today bears little resemblance to the one that shaped its post-Independence security thinking. The timing is perfect. Consider the world as it stands. The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its fifth year, having demolished the comfortable assumption that large-scale, industrial-style conflict between states was a relic of the twentieth century. The confrontation between Iran and the United States, simmering and periodically boiling over, has kept the Gulf and the wider Middle East in a state of permanent alert. And layered atop these kinetic conflicts is a quieter but no less consequential war of tariffs and trade restrictions, wielded by major powers as instruments of coercion every bit as strategic as a naval blockade. Economic statecraft has become inseparable from the national security calculus, and any nation that treats defence policy and trade policy as separate silos does so at its peril.

Equally significant is how warfare itself has changed shape. The image of tank columns and infantry divisions slugging it out for territory, while not entirely obsolete, has been overtaken by a cheaper, more democratised form of destruction: drones and precision missiles. Ukraine's battlefields, and indeed the Red Sea's shipping lanes, have shown that a modestly resourced actor can inflict disproportionate damage on far better-equipped adversaries using low-cost unmanned systems. Maritime chokepoints, meanwhile, face a layered threat - from state actors such as Iran, from the chaos radiating out of Sudan, and from opportunistic piracy that exploits any vacuum in naval presence. The Indian Ocean Region, astride the world's busiest energy and trade routes, cannot be left to chance.

For India, these global shifts intersect uncomfortably with an unchanged regional reality: two hostile neighbours on its borders and the steady crystallisation of new security groupings among nations whose interests do not always align with New Delhi's. Against this backdrop, a ten-year strategic vision is not a luxury of bureaucratic housekeeping - it is a necessity.

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The four pillars of Raksha-strategic partnerships, capacity building, indigenous exports and maritime security-read less like an academic taxonomy and more like a practical checklist for national survival. Joint military exercises with friendly nations deserve particular attention. There is no substitute for testing one's doctrines, equipment and interoperability against those of partner forces in real conditions. These exercises also serve a quieter diplomatic function, cementing trust and signalling resolve to adversaries without a shot being fired.

Yet the most consequential pillar may well be self-reliance. A military establishment dependent on imported weapons, spares, and ammunition is one perpetual supply chain disruption away from paralysis - a lesson driven home starkly by nations caught short during recent conflicts. India's own experience with sanctions and delayed deliveries in decades past should have settled this argument long ago. Indigenous research, development and manufacturing are not matters of national pride alone; they are matters of operational survival. This is precisely where defence exports become strategically vital, not merely commercially attractive. India's battle-tested missile systems, its collaborative drone manufacturing with Israel, and a growing basket of indigenous platforms are already generating genuine international demand. Every export contract signed is simultaneously a source of foreign exchange, a demonstration of capability, and a deterrent signal to those who might otherwise be tempted to test India's resolve. Few instruments of soft and hard power combine so efficiently.

Finally, maritime security is where India holds a distinctive advantage. As the pre-eminent resident power in the Indian Ocean, India is well placed to be the first responder and net security provider that smaller littoral states look towards-an influence that translates directly into diplomatic weight on the global stage. None of this, however, is self-executing. India possesses the youth, the technological base and, now, with Raksha, the articulated vision. What remains is the hardest part of statecraft: disciplined, time-bound implementation, free from the delays that have historically dogged Indian defence procurement and production. A blueprint is only as good as the building it produces. Raksha Vision has given India the drawings; the task now is to lay the bricks.