Rakesh Magotra appointed J&K Bank’s Chief Compliance Officer

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 5: J&K Bank has appointed General Manager Rakesh Magotra as its Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Group Compliance Officer (GCO) for a period of three years.

A statement said the appointment was approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors and communicated to the stock exchanges through a regulatory filing on Saturday.

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A seasoned banking professional having decades of experience, Rakesh Magotra succeeds Peer Masood Ahmad as the Bank’s Chief Compliance Officer.

Prior to assuming the new role, Rakesh Magotra served as General Manager & Head of the Retail Banking Division, where he led the Bank’s retail assets, agriculture, MSME, Government sponsored schemes and liability management portfolios.

Since joining the Bank as a Probationary Officer in 1996, he has held several key leadership assignments including Zonal Head, Advisor to the Chairman, Head of Financial Inclusion and Head of Supervision & Control.

An alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jaipur and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, Magotra is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Economics at IIM Jammu.

Having been proactive in several transformative initiatives across retail banking, financial inclusion, MSME financing, start up finance and institutional partnerships, he brings a unique combination of business acumen and governance perspective that will further strengthen the Bank’s compliance culture and institutional resilience.