Rakesh Jewellers showcases Maya Fine Jewellery collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Rakesh Jewellers today showcased its Maya Fine Jewellery collection at its showroom in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, presenting an exclusive range of designer jewellery that combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

The collection features an extensive selection of gold, diamond and polki jewellery, offering designs that reflect timeless elegance while incorporating modern styling. The range caters to customers looking for jewellery for weddings, festive occasions, celebrations and other special events, as well as those seeking distinctive pieces for personal use.

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A key feature of the collection is the option of customization, allowing customers to have jewellery designed and crafted according to their individual preferences. The initiative provides buyers an opportunity to explore different styles and select pieces that suit their tastes and requirements.

The exclusive preview commenced today and will continue until October 18. During the exhibition, customers can explore the displayed collection and avail themselves of attractive discounts on selected jewellery, making the event an opportunity for those planning jewellery purchases during the ongoing exhibition period.

Speaking on the occasion, the showroom owner said Rakesh Jewellers offers a wide variety of designs and quality jewellery to meet the diverse preferences of customers. She said the collection brings together traditional designs and contemporary trends, giving buyers multiple options to choose from.

She further stated that customers could visit the showroom to explore the range and experience the variety of designs available. The showroom is also offering several deals across different categories of jewellery during the exhibition, she added.

The exhibition is aimed at providing customers with an opportunity to view the latest designs under one roof, compare styles and explore customized options.