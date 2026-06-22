Rakesh demands competitive exam centres in Rajouri, Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: BJP Jammu and Kashmir State Vice-President and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha J&K incharge, Rakesh Mahajan has demanded that examination centres for NEET and other competitive examinations are established in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch as well to provide equal opportunities to students from these remote areas.

According to Mahajan, currently the students from the border and other remote areas of the UT have to travel to Jammu to appear in the examinations, with their parents or guardians being forced to incur huge expenses on travel, accommodation, and other arrangements.

Advertisement

He said that many families, having limited financial resources, have to undertake the journeys lasting several hours merely to enable their children appear in the examinations in Jammu.

"This puts immense strain on their finances," he said.

Mahajan urged the Government and concerned examination authorities to ensure that the NEET and other competitive examinations are henceforth conducted in Rajouri and Poonch besides other geographically challenging districts so that the talented children in these areas get equal opportunities.

Mahajan said that decentralization of examination centres would not only reduce the burden on families but would also strengthen educational aspirations and empower the youth of these strategically important border districts.