Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh to fill seat vacated by Murugan on Nov 12

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: The Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Union minister L Murugan will take place on November 12, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

Murugan had quit the Union council of ministers and the Rajya Sabha on October 14. He was minister of state for parliamentary affairs and information and broadcasting.

His term was due to end on April 2, 2030.

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While quitting, Murugan had said that he wants to focus on strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

With the BJP ruling Madhya Pradesh, its candidate will have a smooth sailing in the bypoll.

Members of legislative assemblies elect Rajya Sabha members.

As per procedure, counting will be held on the same evening after conclusion of voting. (PTI)