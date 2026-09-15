Rajya Puraskar testing camp concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 14: The Rajya Puraskar testing camp Phase-II concluded at Kud, Patnitop. The five-day camp witnessed enthusiastic participation of 147 Scouts and Guides from 17 schools across Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts.

The camp aimed to assess and enhance the participants' skills, discipline, leadership qualities and preparedness for the Rajya Puraskar. Government schools also participated actively, reflecting the inclusive nature of the Scouting and Guiding movement.

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The camp was held under the supervision of Nasreen Khan, State Secretary-cum-Administrative Officer, and conducted by Manjeet Kour, JSTC ALT, along with KL Sharma, Accounts Officer ALT, and other staff members. Dr Bishan Sharma and Dr KD Chalotra, HOD DIET, also graced the camp.

At the closing ceremony, Nishat Ahmed, Inspector Incharge, Kud Police Station, was the chief guest. He appreciated the Scouts and Guides for their discipline, enthusiasm, teamwork and commitment to service.