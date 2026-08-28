Rajput Sabha flays UGC equity framework

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 27: Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha, Ramban, has raised strong objections to the University Grants Commission’s equity framework, demanding adequate representation of students from the general category in institutional mechanisms dealing with equity and grievance redressal.

Addressing a press conference in Ramban on Thursday, District Sabha president, Karan Dev Singh Chib and senior vice president, Surinder Singh Raju demanded that interests and grievances of students belonging to general category should receive due consideration in policies aimed at promoting equity in higher educational institutions.

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The Sabha leaders maintained that the principle of equality should remain central to any regulatory framework and called for a mechanism that provides every student, irrespective of social or community background, access to a fair, transparent and impartial system for raising grievances.

They particularly demanded mandatory representation of the general category in Equity Committees, arguing that broader and balanced representation would strengthen transparency, accountability and public confidence in the functioning of such bodies.

Joginder Singh Raju, Jugal Kishore Singh Chib and others were also present on the occasion.