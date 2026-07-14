Rajput Sabha assigns district wise duties to office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha held its meeting at Raj Tilak Bhawan, Purani Mandi, Jammu, here today to review the progress with regard to organizational matters of the Sabha and other allied matters of community.

After detailed delebrations and in consultation with Naryan Singh, Chairman of the Rajput Sabha, President Bishan Singh and others, state office bearers of the Sabha were assigned the district wise duties to improve working of the Rajput Sabha.

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Jagdish Singh (Vice President) has been assigned Rajouri and Poonch districts while Mangleshwar Singh (General Secretary) has been assigned Kathua / Pahari Zilla. Rajkumar and Narinder Singh (Secretary) were assigned Reasi & Udhampur districts; Capt Arjun Singh and Sukhdev Singh - Jammu Rural; Shamsher Singh- Akhnoor, Parveen Singh - R S Pura/ Bishnah, Vinod Singh (Binny) - Distt. Samba, Karan Dev Singh -. Doda / Kishtwar, Nand Lal – Ramban and Pawan Dev Singh - Jammu Urban.

Rangil Singh - Sr Vice President, Jagdish Singh- Vice President, Mangleshwar Singh- General Secretary, M S Jamwal - Advisor, Shamsher Singh Parihar, B S Jamwal and others were present in the meeting.