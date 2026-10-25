Rajput Ekta Manch stages protest for restoration of Dogra Certificate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: All India Rajput Ekta Manch today held a protest dharna near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi Bridge, Jammu demanding restoration of Dogra Certificate.

Led by its leaders, a number of members of the Manch assembled near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh and staged a dharna. They were raising slogans in support of their demand.

Advertisement

The protestors said that Dogra Certificate is the identity of the people of Jammu region and reflects the glorious Dogra history and culture. They said the certificate was issued earlier to the people of Jammu region but was discontinued, causing resentment among the Dogra community.

They demanded that the Government should immediately restore the Dogra Certificate to preserve the Dogra identity and heritage.

They said Dogras have made supreme sacrifices for the nation and their identity should not be diluted. Restoration of Dogra Certificate is necessary to give due recognition to the Dogra community, they asserted.

The leaders of All India Rajput Ekta Manch warned that if their demand is not conceded at the earliest, they will intensify their agitation.

They also paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on the occasion and recalled his contributions.