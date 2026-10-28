Rajouri town to become cleaner, land procured for waste processing unit

‘River Front project for Manawar Tawi soon, tendering for STP done’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Hit by poor cleanliness and lack of developments, the border town of Rajouri will soon see certain positive changes including work on the river front on the popular Manawar Tawi flowing through the town while the authorities concerned have also procured land for the waste processing unit and tendering for the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has already been done and all these developments are expected to bring positive changes in the town.

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It is pertinent to mention here that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recently imposed a penalty of Rs. 5 crore on Municipal Committee Rajouri for poor cleanliness in the town.

Sources informed that business class of the city was also worried as the festival season is going on and their profits are being hit due to the lack of cleanliness in the town.

When contacted, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri, Dr. Devansh Yadav informed that cleanliness in the town remained an issue but now certain developments are planned to put the things in order.

"Few days back, we got vehicles for waste collection from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) of the concerned MLA and we will try to press these vehicles into service before Diwali," he informed.

Dr. Yadav also said that for processing the waste generated from the town, they have identified the land and soon work on it will start to establish a waste processing unit.

He further informed that tendering for the STP for Rajouri has already been done by him when he was MD Swachh Bharat Mission and the work on it will start soon.

The DDC also said that as Manawar Tawi-a local river, causes devastation during floods, the district administration will soon come up with two projects on this river-one will be for the protection of the river bank and it will also include river front project which involves beautification and food-court while the second project will be for diverting the Nallahs falling into this river to STP.

On funding for the river front project he informed: "For the protection of river banks and for the river front project, the Municipal Committee Rajouri has got some funds under SASCI (Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) and the remaining will be sought from the team of Government of India (GoI), which is arriving here on November 2, 2026. We will try to combine both these funds for the project to permanently protect the 2-3 km long stretch along the river in the city."