Rajouri: Three Suspects Allegedly Abduct Man from Home In Khalidhar

Anil Kumar, resident of Khalidhar, Sunderbani, district Rajouri, was allegedly abducted by three suspects. Anil Kumar was sleeping in the verandah when suspects took him towards a nearby forested area in Khalidhar, near Ladyan village in Sunderbani tehsil. He managed to escape by pushing away one of the persons restraining him and later reached a relative’s house, from where his family was informed. Following the incident, the family alerted the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army, which launched a search operation to trace the unidentified persons and ascertain the circumstances of the incident.

Kumar, however, reportedly managed to escape and subsequently approached the police, who have initiated an investigation into the incident.