 Rajouri The Enduring Legacy of a Historical Capital

Nestled in the undulating Pir Panjal ranges of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajouri is far more than a picturesque landscape. It is a living tapestry woven from centuries of history, diverse traditions, vibrant folklore, and remarkable resilience. Blessed with lush valleys, meandering rivers, and rich biodiversity, the district has long served as a bridge between regions, civilizations, and cultures. From ancient forts and sacred shrines to colourful festivals, indigenous crafts, soulful folk music, and a cuisine that reflects its multicultural ethos, Rajouri offers a fascinating glimpse into a way of life shaped by both nature and history. Its people—known for their warmth, courage, and hospitality—have preserved a unique cultural identity while embracing the richness of diversity. This special Sunday Magazine of Daily Excelsior journeys through the geography, history, art, culture, and everyday life of Rajouri, celebrating a land where every hill has a story to tell, every tradition echoes the wisdom of generations, and every season paints a new chapter in its enduring legacy.

Dr Rakesh Verma

rakeshforests@gmail.com

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Nestled in the lap of the Pir Panjal range, approximately 150 kilometers from Jammu city, lies the district of Rajouri-a region where history whispers from every mountain pass and culture blooms in every valley. Far more than just a administrative unit on the map, Rajouri is a living chronicle of centuries, a historical capital whose soil has been shaped by the footsteps of Pandava princes, Buddhist monks, Mughal emperors, and Dogra rulers. Today, as new tunnels and highways enhance its connectivity, Rajouri stands at a crossroads, poised to share its magnificent legacy with the world while preserving the unique social fabric that defines it.

A Tapestry of Time: From Myth to Modernity

The historical depth of Rajouri is staggering. Its origins are intertwined with the epic Mahabharata, where it is believed to have been part of the ancient Panchal kingdom, whose princess, Draupadi, became the wife of the five Pandavas. As centuries rolled on, the region fell under the sway of great empires. During the Buddhist era, it was a vital part of the Gandhara civilization, serving as a major trade hub under the Mauryans. The strategic importance of the region was such that during Alexander's invasion in 326 BCE, the hill states of Rajouri, Bhimber, and Nowshera collectively formed the formidable kingdom of Abhisara, with its capital at Rajouri itself.

The first definitive historical record comes from the 7th century AD, when the great Chinese traveler Huen Tsang visited the area and documented it as "Rajapuri," which translates to "the land of kings." This name, evolving through Raj Aawar, Rajpuri, and Rajbhadi, eventually became the Rajouri we know today.

The political landscape of the region took a decisive turn around 1003 AD with the rise of the Pal dynasty. Raja Prthivipal, its first ruler, recognized the defensive potential of the formidable Pir Panjal range. This strategic acumen proved vital in 1021 AD when his descendant, Raja Sanghram Pal, successfully repelled the invasion of Sultan Mahmud of Kashmir, forcing the mighty conqueror to retreat from the mountain passes. This defiance marked Rajouri as a significant power center, a bulwark against foreign incursions into the Kashmir valley.

In 1194 AD, a new chapter began with Raja Nooru Din establishing the Jaral dynasty. This Muslim rule was to be the longest and most defining in Rajouri's history, lasting for over 650 years. The Jaral rulers were prolific builders, constructing forts and mosques that still dot the landscape. Their most enduring contribution was the maintenance and development of the Mughal Road, the ancient trade artery that would later facilitate the movement of Mughal emperors and their entourages between the summer capital of Kashmir and the imperial court in Delhi. It was during this period that Rajouri, then often called Rampur, saw the establishment of Baradharis (a patrilineal kinship system) and a significant boom in infrastructure, cementing its role as a regional powerhouse.

The Treaty of Amritsar in 1846 brought Rajouri under the Dogra rule of Maharaja Gulab Singh. The Maharaja appointed Mian Hathu as the first governor, who established the Dhandadhar fort. This site was chosen not only for its strategic vantage point, offering panoramic views of the town, but also as a reservoir for food grains, showcasing an early understanding of integrated resource management.

The Social and Economic Fabric: A Symbiosis of Communities

The soul of Rajouri lies in its people. The social landscape is a vibrant mosaic, predominantly composed of the Gujjar, Bakerwal, and Pahari communities. The Gujjars and Bakerwals, traditionally nomadic pastoralists, add a dynamic rhythm to the region with their seasonal migrations, their lives intricately linked to the highland pastures. The Pahari community, primarily engaged in settled agriculture, forms the backbone of the rural economy. This coexistence of distinct lifestyles and traditions has fostered a unique social ecosystem, marked by mutual dependence and respect.

Religious harmony is the cornerstone of Rajouri's identity. The district is dotted with sacred sites that draw devotees from all faiths, reinforcing a shared cultural heritage. The revered shrine of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah at Shahdara Sharief stands as a powerful symbol of this syncretic tradition. The annual Urs festival here witnesses an extraordinary confluence of people, irrespective of caste or creed, all seeking blessings. Adding to its mystique is a unique citrus tree within the shrine complex, believed to bear fruit year-round, which is said to be bestowed only upon a truly blessed devotee-a fruit falling into one's lap is considered an omen of wishes fulfilled.

This spirit of unity is further echoed in the ancient Dhudhadhari Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the historic Gurudwara Sath Padshahi, which commemorates the visit of the sixth Sikh Guru, Hargobind Sahib. The centuries-old Jama Masjid stands as a testament to the region's deep-rooted Islamic heritage. Even secular celebrations reflect this harmony; the annual Holi procession in Rajouri town, a tradition dating back over a century to the Dogra era, sees people from all communities participating in a vibrant display of shared joy. This "Holi Juloos" is a living testament to the region's enduring pluralistic ethos.

Economically, Rajouri remains primarily agrarian. The fertile terraces fed by rivers like the Manawar Tawi yield a bounty of rice, maize, wheat, and vegetables. Horticulture, particularly the cultivation of walnuts, apples, and apricots, provides a vital source of income. The region's rich cultural heritage also manifests in its crafts. Thana Mandi is particularly renowned for its exquisite wooden artifacts, especially the delicate and intricate Chikhri woodwork, a skill passed down through generations of artisans.

Natural Bounty and Untapped Potential

The geography of Rajouri is as diverse as its history. Towering, forested mountains give way to deep valleys and pristine rivers. The Dera ki Gali, a snow-clad pass in the Pir Panjal, offers breathtaking views, while the high-altitude Nandan Sar lake is believed to be mystically connected to the Law Bowli spring. Places like Kotranka, the coldest region in the district, and the stunning stadium-like valley of Dharal Malkan, offer immense potential for eco-tourism and adventure sports.

However, this potential remains largely untapped. While the region has benefited from improved connectivity-most notably the Jammu-Poonch National Highway, the Nowshera tunnel, and the upcoming Chowki Chora tunnel-a concerted effort is needed to develop tourism infrastructure. Promoting responsible trekking, highlighting the historical and religious circuits, and showcasing the unique cultural experiences of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities could create sustainable livelihoods and spur economic diversification. The historical site at Chingus, believed to be where the entrails of Mughal Emperor Jahangir were interred, is another poignant landmark that could be woven into a compelling historical narrative for visitors.

Looking Ahead: Preserving Legacy, Building Prosperity

Rajouri is not without its challenges. Issues of poverty, access to quality education, and healthcare persist, particularly in remote areas. Preserving the pristine environment and managing resources like the Manawar Tawi River sustainably are critical for long-term prosperity. The key to Rajouri's future lies in a balanced approach that leverages its immense strengths.

There is a need to promote sustainable agricultural practices and provide better market access for local produce and handicrafts. Investing in skill development, particularly for the youth, can channel their energy into emerging sectors like tourism and services. Most importantly, any development must be sensitive to the region's unique social and cultural fabric, ensuring that progress benefits all communities and preserves the very heritage that makes Rajouri special. As one stands on the Dhandadhar forest and gazes upon the town below, with the mighty Pir Panjal as a sentinel, one feels the weight of history and the pulse of a resilient people. Rajouri is more than a district; it is a historical capital that has weathered invasions, nurtured diverse cultures, and stood as a testament to the enduring spirit of its inhabitants. With its rich legacy and abundant potential, Rajouri is not just poised for development; it is destined to reclaim its place as a proud and vibrant jewel in the crown of Jammu and Kashmir.

(The author is from J&K Forest Services)