Rajouri Student Nikhil Features In Official Poster Of PM Led 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan”

Advertisement

Nikhil Sudan, a Class XII student of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School (GMBHSS), Rajouri, has featured in the official poster of the Government of India's "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan," launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote a drug-free India.

The official campaign poster, released by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, features only a select group of students from across the country.

Nikhil had earlier been selected for the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme after successfully clearing a rigorous nationwide selection process. During the event in New Delhi, he interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a photograph from that interaction has now been incorporated into the official campaign poster, which is being displayed across the country to spread awareness against drug abuse and inspire youth towards building a Viksit Bharat.