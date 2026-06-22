Rajouri-Poonch VDGs be paid at par with those in Samba-Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 21: Village Defence Committee Guards (VDGs) from Rajouri and Poonch have strongly demanded that the Government must ensure equal remuneration to them at par with their counterparts in Samba, Kathua and Jammu.

Talking to media persons here today, the VDGs from Pir Panjal region said they are performing their duties under challenging security conditions and deserve the same remuneration and benefits as VDGs deployed in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

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The VDGs further stated that Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed numerous security-related incidents over the years, and Village Guards have played a crucial role in safeguarding villages, assisting security agencies and maintaining public confidence in remote areas. Despite facing equal or even greater risks, the VDGs of these twin districts should not be subjected to any disparity in honorarium or service benefits.

Meanwhile, senior PDP leader and former Sarpanch Mohd Farooq Inqlabi urged the administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs to immediately address the issue and ensure uniform salary/ honorarium structures for all VDGs across Jammu and Kashmir. He said that equal work and equal benefits must be the criteria for all.

Inqlabi appealed to the Lieutenant Governor's administration to recognize the sacrifices and dedication of VDGs in Rajouri and Poonch by extending all benefits available to their counterparts in Jammu, Samba and Kathua, thereby, boosting their morale and strengthening the village security network in the Pir Panjal region.