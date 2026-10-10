Rajouri-Poonch tourist destinations too await sustained development push

“Feasibility”, “availability of funds” remain excuse for inaction

*NITI Aayog thrust awaits institutional follow-up

Mohinder Verma

Advertisement

JAMMU, Oct 9: The untapped tourism goldmine of Kishtwar is only one example of the vast potential spread across Jammu region, with several promising destinations in Rajouri and Poonch also awaiting a sustained development push. The Government's approach continues to revolve around identification, promotion and limited infrastructure interventions, while actual

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

development remains subject to the familiar conditions of "feasibility" and "availability of funds".

The latest example comes from Budhal in Rajouri, where the Government has acknowledged the tourism potential of seven high-altitude lakes, particularly Smart Sar, but stated that promotion and development of these lakes shall be taken up as per feasibility and depending on availability of funds, sources told EXCELSIOR, quoting an official document of the Tourism Department.

While Smart Sar has received some promotional attention, including a three-day trekking programme organised from September 27 to 29, 2025 on the occasion of World Tourism Day, besides publicity through flex hoardings and social media platforms, there is still no time-bound development roadmap indicated for the seven high-altitude lakes.

Similar is the approach towards Kesri Hill, Nangathub and Nambal, which the Government itself has identified as tourism potential spots, but has made their development conditional upon "availability of funds and requisite approvals".

The approach assumes significance in view of the NITI Aayog's April 2026 anthology, "Divya Bharat-A Window to the Soul of India", which has highlighted Budhal Valley as an emerging eco-tourism destination, besides mentioning Darhal Valley and Kotranka. The national-level recognition provides an additional thrust to the tourism possibilities of these areas, but the response on the ground remains largely confined to identification and promotional exercises.

"What is particularly striking is that while a national policy institution has sought to showcase such destinations as part of India's emerging tourism landscape, the Government's own response continues to be framed in terms of feasibility, funds and approvals. The NITI Aayog reference, therefore, does not appear to have translated into any clearly defined development roadmap for the destinations highlighted in the publication", sources said.

They further said, "the gap between recognition and execution becomes more apparent when the nature of interventions is examined. A trekking programme or publicity through social media may help generate awareness, but such initiatives by themselves cannot create the basic ecosystem required to sustain tourism in remote mountain areas", adding "connectivity, visitor facilities, accommodation, sanitation, safety arrangements, trained local guides and regulated adventure activities are among the requirements that would determine whether these destinations can actually emerge as viable tourism circuits".

"The issue is not merely about creating tourist footfall but about converting the recognition of emerging destinations into planned, sustainable and community-linked tourism infrastructure. If national-level documentation is drawing attention to Budhal, Darhal and Kotranka, the absence of a defined follow-up mechanism at the UT level leaves the NITI Aayog thrust looking more suggestive than operational, with the Government yet to spell out how such identified destinations would be taken forward", they added.

The Budhal case adds another layer to the tourism story already emerging from Kishtwar-potential is being recognised, destinations are being identified and promotional activities are being undertaken, but the larger question remains whether these locations are being developed as complete and sustainable tourism destinations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Budhal, Kotranka, Darhal and other mountain areas possess natural landscapes, lakes, meadows, springs and other attractions capable of supporting eco-tourism, adventure tourism and rural tourism. If Kishtwar represents one of the region's major untapped tourism goldmines, Rajouri-Poonch provides additional evidence that the goldmine is much larger and spread across Jammu region.

For remote areas of Rajouri-Poonch and Kishtwar, such development could create opportunities not only for tourism but also for local employment through homestays, guides, transport, adventure activities, handicrafts and other community-based services.

"The challenge now is to move beyond identification and promotional events and establish a sustained mechanism for turning these recognised tourism assets into functioning destinations", sources said.