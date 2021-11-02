Rajouri-Poonch search operations

The search operations in the deep jungles of Poonch – Rajouri in Jammu region to flush out Pakistan trained and indoctrinated terrorists is appearing towards turning into somewhat of an ordeal in that while terror related violence does not show any abatement in the area and the militants succeeding in inflicting casualties, latest – two army persons, including an officer having been martyred while one more injured in a powerful blast close to the Line of Control, is a matter of great concern. No major breakthrough appears to have been achieved against the holed up terrorists because of their avoiding tactics of direct contact with the searching army personnel and have adopted the strategy of being on the ”run and hit” taking advantage of thick forests where they are hiding. Not that these infiltrators will not be found out and neutralised but how long that process was going to last and bring the desired results cannot be precisely anticipated. While we are conscious of the task being not ordinary in nature in flushing out the Pakistani armed men from deep jungles where they are hiding, the continuous losses suffered during the last 20 days operations must, again, not be treated anything but very serious. Not that the search operations are not in full swing, form and with all professional dexterity but it is to be visualised as to the reasons of keeping the areas specific in Poonch-Rajouri as simmering with terror violence. The search operations in Bhatti Durrian in Mendhar alongwith Surankot forest in Poonch and in Thanamandi in Rajouri though in full form and speed, however, have so far borne no fruitful results depicting the high profile and new terror designs by Pakistani establishment and other hostile elements from across the border. An estimated number of five to seven militants wreaking so much of havoc and engaging the troops in a longest ever operation lasting more than 22 days is all appearing to be a well planned terror related strategy stitched from across the border. The blast, possibly an IED triggered one in a forward area of Kalal in Nowshera sector recently aimed at targeting an Army patrol group proves the nefarious hostile planning by Pakistan as the area is very close to the Line of Control. It may be recalled that exactly two years ago on February 16, 2019 again a blast in this very area had taken place which was proved beyond doubt to have been planted by the Pakistani troops and the terrorists jointly. This area being “prone” to such blasts being the handiwork of the Pakistani troops along with its other satanic elements, though executed in the most cowardly but meticulously mischievously manner and with all hostilities, need to be reciprocated with a measure rather more than its matching. The martyrdom of our brave hearts has to be avenged which definitely hopefully will be done sooner than any later. No sooner Talibani capturing of power in Afghanistan took place, than as expected, Pakistani mechanisations and hostilities towards this country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, like the ones under reference have not only increased but the manner and the design too have. That could be manifest in selective soft target killings and spreading panic and scare in Kashmir valley and keeping side by side Poonch-Rajouri sectors in Jammu ”engaged” and affected with terror violence. Though such activities are totally against the traits of civilization and normal neighbourliness, yet Pakistan embarking upon such a proxy war against this country, now needs to be declared as being enough. That may not call only for an offensive to fight the scourge of terrorism beyond the borders, say the LoC and even and deep into nearby areas in Pakistan but to employ all other strategies against it including revisiting and reviewing Indus Water Treaty and imposition of other economic blockades