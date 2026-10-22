Rajouri Police organize sports events

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 21: District Police Rajouri organised a series of sports events at District Police Lines, Rajouri, as part of Police Commemoration Week 2026 to promote physical fitness, discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Sandeep Wazir, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, formally declared the events open in the presence of Naresh Singh, SSP Rajouri, other police officers and participants.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to pay tribute to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while promoting a healthy lifestyle, team spirit and fair play among participants. The sporting activities also provide a platform for participants to showcase their abilities and encourage values of dedication, perseverance and discipline.

District Police Rajouri reiterated its commitment to promoting physical well-being, unity and a positive sporting culture while honouring the courage and sacrifices of police martyrs.