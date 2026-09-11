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Home / Videos / Rajouri: National Teachers Awardee Calls Receiving Award from President Murmu a Proud Moment

Rajouri: National Teachers Awardee Calls Receiving Award from President Murmu a Proud Moment

      Mohd Ayaaz Raina, who was awarded National Teachers’ Award, said receiving award from President Of India Droupadi Murmu was a proud moment. He was given warm reception at the Higher Secondary School (HSS) Dalhori by school...

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Daily Excelsior
06:24 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Mohd Ayaaz Raina, who was awarded National Teachers’ Award, said receiving award from President Of India Droupadi Murmu was a proud moment. He was given warm reception at the Higher Secondary School (HSS) Dalhori by school staff, students and members of the local community

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