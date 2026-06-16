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Home / Videos / Rajouri: JCO, Three Army Soldiers Injured in Accidental Blast Near LoC

Rajouri: JCO, Three Army Soldiers Injured in Accidental Blast Near LoC

      Four Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said.  The blast was caused by accidental activation of a landmine during area domination...

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Daily Excelsior
05:30 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Four Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said.  The blast was caused by accidental activation of a landmine during area domination patrol by Army personnel in forward Kalal area of Nowshera sector, the officials said. A JCO and three soldiers were injured in the blast and were immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment, they said.

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