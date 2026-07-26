Rajouri: Hundreds March Into Sungal Tunnel, Demand Immediate Opening; Warn of Intensified Agitation

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Hundreds of people staged a protest at the Sungal Tunnel on the Jammu–Rajouri–Poonch National Highway, demanding its immediate opening for public use. Protesters accused the authorities of allowing only VIP movement while keeping the tunnel closed despite construction being largely complete, and said the existing highway has become unsafe due to landslides, potholes and poor maintenance. The protest ended after officials assured them the matter had been taken up with higher authorities, but demonstrators warned of a stronger agitation if the tunnel is not opened soon