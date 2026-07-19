Rajouri Flash Floods: Woman Missing, Vehicles Swept Away as Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc
Hours of relentless torrential rainfall overnight triggered devastating flash floods across Rajouri, leaving widespread destruction in its wake and throwing normal life into disarray. Rivers and seasonal streams overflowed rapidly, sending floodwaters into residential colonies, markets and low-lying localities....
Hours of relentless torrential rainfall overnight triggered devastating flash floods across Rajouri, leaving widespread destruction in its wake and throwing normal life into disarray. Rivers and seasonal streams overflowed rapidly, sending floodwaters into residential colonies, markets and low-lying localities. Several houses and commercial establishments were inundated, while many structures suffered severe damage, causing losses worth lakhs of rupees.
Advertisement
Advertisement