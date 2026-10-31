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Home / Videos / Rajouri: Father-Son Duo Dies in Road Accident

Rajouri: Father-Son Duo Dies in Road Accident

Father-son duo lost their lives in a road accident in the Jaglanoo area of Kotranka subdivision in Rajouri district. The accident occurred on Thursday evening when a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying grass, met with an accident. The vehicle's driver, identified...

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Daily Excelsior
05:36 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Father-son duo lost their lives in a road accident in the Jaglanoo area of Kotranka subdivision in Rajouri district. The accident occurred on Thursday evening when a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying grass, met with an accident. The vehicle's driver, identified as Mohd Amin, a Senior Teacher and Head of Institution at Middle School Madhar, died on the spot. His son, Mohd Ashaiq, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, was shifted to hospital for treatment. However, he also succumbed to his injuries late Friday evening.

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