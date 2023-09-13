Rajouri Encounter | One More Terrorist Killed, SPO Martyred

RAJOURI, Sept 13: One more terrorist killed and a police SPO was martyred in a encounter in Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.

In all, two terrorist killed, an army soldier and the SPO were martyred in the encounter, they said.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu, said that Indian Army and JKP have been tracking two terrorists since September 7. A heavy firefight on September 12 led to the death of one terrorist at Narla area of the district, he said.

Despite challenging weather and terrain, he said, the second terrorist was neutralized today.

“Significant warlike stores were seized,” he said.