Rajouri District Netball C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 10: The District Netball Championship Rajouri was conducted today at the Sports Stadium, Rajouri, with enthusiastic participation from teams across the district.

Major Tanveer Choudhary, ANO, Government Degree College Rajouri, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Shabir Hussain, Incharge, Sports Stadium Rajouri, attended as the special guest. The event was also honoured by the presence of Akash Batra, International Coach and Umpire.

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Officials from NAJK, including Ansh and Rajinder Singh, along with Akshit Arora, Incharge Technical Committee, were also present during the championship.

Addressing the players, the guests appreciated their performance and encouraged young sportspersons to actively participate in sports for physical fitness, discipline and overall personality development.

The championship witnessed an atmosphere of enthusiasm, healthy competition and true sportsmanship, with players showcasing their talent and competitive spirit.

The organizers expressed gratitude to all participating teams, players, officials, coaches and guests for their valuable support and contribution towards the successful conduct of the championship.