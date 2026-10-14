Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 13: The Rajouri District Judo Championship concluded at Indoor Sports Stadium, Rajouri, under the aegis of Judo Association Jammu and Kashmir and J&K Sports Council, with around 100 judokas participating. Ramim Mir inaugurated the event, while Yasmeen Kouser attended the closing ceremony. Parvaiz Alam was the special guest, while Shabir Ahmad and Fatima were guests of honour. The bouts were officiated by Manish Chatwal and Rahila Kosser.

In the girls' section, gold medals were won by Jakshvi, Aliya Javed, Anabiya Batool, Hina Nilu, Iqra Qabir, Hasiba Fatima, Araanna Mahajan, Suhana Kosser, Nargis Saika, Anna Rashid and Irha Bilal; silver by Hanna Fatima, Zoha Hayat, Anabia Fatima, Rushida, Samagna, Maisha Owais, Amana Fatima and Hafsa Ajaz; and bronze by Inaya Zehra, Irha Beelal, Seher Anzar, Afreen Kosser, Maikayla, Ruhisa, Aniwah Fatima, Zuha Ajaz, Hadiba Fatima, Aamina Nazar, Safwah Shoib and Amatual Moiz.

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In the boys' section, gold medallists were Ali Hassan, Seharab Anwar, Mohd Rizwan, Mohd Haitham, Ajaz Ahmad, Zahid Iqbal, Ahmad Kashan Malik, Rehan Rasheed, Tabassum, Pranav, Matish, Aryan, Rehan Ali and Sohan Ali; silver medallists were Zonan Choudhary, Hammad Rasnia, Hammad Ali, Syed Sarim, Syed Arsalan, Mohd Mubashir, Musnain Ibn-Anwar, Mohd Arsalan and Mohd Hayam; and bronze medallists were Mohd Shafi, Mohd Musab, Mosnain Shan, Ahsan Khan, Saqvir Anhad, Mohd Ateeb, Atif Khan, Mohd Nasib Mir, Mohd Humayl and Keshav. All medal winners received medals and certificates.