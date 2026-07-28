Rajouri DC office building declared unsafe, Admn begins shifting

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 27: The District Administration Rajouri has initiated the process of shifting the office of the Deputy Commissioner to an alternate location after the existing office building was declared unsafe, following continuous heavy rainfall and recent flash floods that caused significant structural cracks in the building.

According to officials, the building had been showing minor cracks for some time. However, the recent spell of heavy rains and flash floods aggravated the condition, making the cracks more pronounced and necessitating an immediate technical assessment.

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A team of the Public Works (R&B) Department, led by Superintendent Engineer Manzoor Ahmed, inspected the building after the cracks became prominent. Following a detailed inspection, the team declared the structure unsafe for occupation.

Superintendent Engineer said that the recent heavy rainfall and flash floods had adversely affected the structural stability of the building, resulting in the widening of existing cracks. He said that after a thorough technical inspection, the team concluded that the building was no longer safe for regular occupancy.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, said that the safety of employees and the general public remains the administration's foremost priority. He informed that the process of relocating staff and shifting important official records, particularly those stored on the ground floor, has already commenced and that an alternate building has been identified for the functioning of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Sharma further said presently he is operating from his office within the existing building to supervise the relocation process and ensure the safe transfer of official records, equipment and essential documents. He added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been directed to provide temporary structural support to the building to facilitate the safe and orderly shifting process.

The District Administration has assured the public that all Government services and official work will continue without interruption during the transition and that necessary arrangements are being made to ensure smooth functioning from the new premises.