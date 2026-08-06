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Home / Videos /   Rajouri: CM Omar Abdullah Assures Relief to Flood Victims, Seeks Special Package from Centre

  Rajouri: CM Omar Abdullah Assures Relief to Flood Victims, Seeks Special Package from Centre

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured families affected by the recent flash floods in Rajouri and Poonch that the government would provide every possible assistance for their relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction. During his visit to the flood-affected...

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Daily Excelsior
01:37 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured families affected by the recent flash floods in Rajouri and Poonch that the government would provide every possible assistance for their relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction. During his visit to the flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the floods. He announced that a comprehensive proposal seeking a special flood relief package will be submitted to the Government of India to support large-scale restoration and rehabilitation efforts in the worst-hit areas.

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