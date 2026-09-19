Rajouri clinches Division-level Kabaddi title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 18: District Rajouri clinched the Inter-District Division-level Under-14 Girls Kabaddi Tournament, defeating Poonch by 13 points in an exciting final played here today. Reasi secured third place in the championship.

Organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, District Rajouri, the tournament witnessed participation of young Kabaddi players from across the Jammu Division. The players displayed skill, teamwork and sporting spirit during the competition.

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The tournament was conducted under the supervision of DYSSO Rajouri Wali Mohd, with the organising team ensuring smooth conduct of the championship.

The selected players will now get an opportunity to represent the Jammu Division at the UT-level competition. The championship provided young athletes with competitive exposure and a platform to develop their skills at a higher level.