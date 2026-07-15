Rajouri: Bhairav Yatra Added To Cultural Heritage Of India; DC Terms It Proud Moment
Rajouri district’s historic Bhairav Yatra has officially been added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India. LG has Congratulated the Rajouri District Administration and the J&K's Department of Culture for turning this dream...
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Rajouri district’s historic Bhairav Yatra has officially been added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India. LG has Congratulated the Rajouri District Administration and the J&K's Department of Culture for turning this dream into a reality. DC Rajouri has termed it a proud moment for the district
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