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Home / Videos / Rajouri: Bhairav Yatra Added To Cultural Heritage Of India; DC Terms It Proud Moment

Rajouri: Bhairav Yatra Added To Cultural Heritage Of India; DC Terms It Proud Moment

        Rajouri district’s historic Bhairav Yatra has officially been added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India. LG has Congratulated the Rajouri District Administration and the J&K's Department of Culture for turning this dream...

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Daily Excelsior
08:44 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Rajouri district’s historic Bhairav Yatra has officially been added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India. LG has Congratulated the Rajouri District Administration and the J&K's Department of Culture for turning this dream into a reality. DC Rajouri has termed it a proud moment for the district

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