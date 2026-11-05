Rajouri Administration Restricts Firecracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali

Rajouri, Nov 5: The Rajouri district administration has imposed restrictions on the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, allowing vendors to sell fireworks only at designated locations after obtaining valid authorization and complying with mandatory safety measures.

Within Rajouri town, the Old Bus Stand has been identified as the authorised location for firecracker sales, while sales at unauthorised places will invite legal action.

The restrictions are aimed at regulating the sale of fireworks and ensuring that safety requirements are followed during the festive period.

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The administration has warned that any violation of the order, including selling firecrackers without authorization or outside the designated area, will invite action under the law.