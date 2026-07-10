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Home / Videos / Rajouri: 7 Including 6 Minors Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning

Rajouri: 7 Including 6 Minors Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning

    Seven people, including six children and a woman, were hospitalized after allegedly consuming a wild vegetable in Gadyog village of Khawas Tehsil in Rajouri district. The patients developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness and were...

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Daily Excelsior
12:05 PM Jul 10, 2026 IST
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Seven people, including six children and a woman, were hospitalized after allegedly consuming a wild vegetable in Gadyog village of Khawas Tehsil in Rajouri district. The patients developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness and were shifted to GMC Rajouri for treatment. All are reported to be in stable condition, while doctors have urged people to avoid consuming unidentified wild vegetables.

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