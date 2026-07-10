Rajouri: 7 Including 6 Minors Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning
Seven people, including six children and a woman, were hospitalized after allegedly consuming a wild vegetable in Gadyog village of Khawas Tehsil in Rajouri district. The patients developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness and were...
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Seven people, including six children and a woman, were hospitalized after allegedly consuming a wild vegetable in Gadyog village of Khawas Tehsil in Rajouri district. The patients developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness and were shifted to GMC Rajouri for treatment. All are reported to be in stable condition, while doctors have urged people to avoid consuming unidentified wild vegetables.
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