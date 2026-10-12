Rajouri: 48-Year-Old Man’s Body Recovered from River

Advertisement

The police have recovered the body of a 48-year-old man from a river near Darali Bridge in Rajouri district on Saturday.The deceased has been identified as Shahid Qamar Qureshi (48), son of Qamaruddin Qureshi. He was originally a resident of Fazlabad, Surankote, in Poonch district, and was currently residing in the Atti area of Rajouri, where he was working as a tipper driver. After completion of the necessary legal formalities, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family members.