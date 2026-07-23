Rajnath to be on two-day visit during Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations

Will pay tribute to bravehearts at Drass

Likely to meet top Army Commanders

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, July 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on July 25 and 26 during which he will pay tribute to bravehearts at Drass War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Official sources told the Excelsior that Rajnath Singh is likely to reach 15 Corps Headquarters at Srinagar in the evening of July 25 where he will meet top Army Commanders. He will fly to Drass on July 26 morning and offer tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during nearly three-month long Kargil War in 1999, at Drass.

He is expected to return to New Delhi after Kargil visit.

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“Despite very hectic schedule in the Parliament due to protests by the Opposition parties on a host of issues, the Defence Minister will be visiting Drass to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations which is held every year on July 26,’’ the sources said.

As Rajnath Singh will be landing at Srinagar from New Delhi in the afternoon or evening on July 25, a possible review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with top Army Commanders is not ruled out. However, schedule of Singh’s visit will be finalized on Friday, the sources said.

As exclusively reported by the Excelsior earlier, Army chief Gen Dhiraj Seth will also be visiting Drass War Memorial in Kargil on July 26. This will be his first visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh after taking over as the Chief of Army staff (COAS) on June 30 and there is a possibility that he may visit Leh for review of situation in Eastern Ladakh at 14 Corps Headquarters.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 14 Corps Lt Gen Madanraj Pande will accompany the Defence Minister and the Army chief during their visit to Kargil.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena and Kargil Autonomous Hill Development Council chairman Dr Mohd Jaffar Akhoon will also be present at Drass War Memorial.

Rajnath had on July 14 flagged off the 13-day 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra', a commemorative motorcycle expedition from the National War Memorial in New Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. The 1999 Kargil conflict was not just a military victory, but a chapter of courage, fortitude, discipline, and unwavering patriotism, he said at the flag-off ceremony.

The expedition, with the theme of 'One Ride, One Nation, One Salute', has been organised as part of the nationwide observance of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026. It will see 28 riders -including serving and retired armed forces personnel and their family members - cover nearly 1,900 km through Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh before reaching Drass on July 26, 2026.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 as it was on this day in 1999 that the Indian Army Forces evicted last Pakistani troops and intruders from the heights of Kargil and completed nearly 85 days long war with Pakistan with victory. The operations to push back Pakistani troops and intruders from the Kargil heights started on May 3, 1999.

Indian Armed Forces lost 527 bravehearts while nearly 4000 troops and intruders of Pakistan were killed during the operations. Several programmes are proposed to be held in Kargil during the celebrations.